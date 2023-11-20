Ivory Coast beats Gambia to remain unbeaten in Africa World Cup qualifying

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Ivory Coast has beaten Gambia 2-0 to record consecutive wins in its first World Cup qualifying games. Forward Christian Kouamé and midfielder Seko Fofana scored at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania capital city Dar es Salaam, Gambia’s adopted home. Djibouti hosted Guinea-Bissau in Cairo and lost 1-0. It came four days after Djibouti lost to Egypt 6-0 at the same venue. Liberia suffered back-to-back home defeats in its first two qualifiers after it was edged by Equatorial Guinea 1-0 in Monrovia.

