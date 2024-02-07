Ivorians say God is on their team’s side after ‘miracles’ at Africa Cup

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast’s seemingly miraculous progression to the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals has convinced locals that God is on their side. The host nation has survived several close shaves with elimination thanks to fortune with results in other games and scarcely believable comebacks. Late goals in remarkable wins in the knockout round against defending champion Senegal, then Mali, have no other explanation for devout locals other than being the will of God. They’re sure now he will guide the Elephants to their third Africa Cup title. Simion Diakité tells The Associated Press, “Inshallah, God will do it, no doubt.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.