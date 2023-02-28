Ivey, Lawson make rapid rises to top of ACC entering tourney

No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 13 Duke made fast climbs to become the top two seeds in this week’s women’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. The Fighting Irish claimed the regular-season title under third-year coach Niele Ivey. They were picked to finish fourth. The Blue Devils finished second under their third-year coach in Kara Lawson. They were picked to finish seventh. The five-day tournament also features eighth-ranked Virginia Tech and No. 18 North Carolina. Play begins Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina. The top four seeds receive byes into Friday’s quarterfinals. The title game is Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.