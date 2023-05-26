Ivan Toney’s ban from soccer was reduced because of gambling addiction

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — An independent regulatory commission says in a published ruling that Ivan Toney was diagnosed with a gambling addiction after being charged with 232 counts of breaching English soccer’s betting rules. The Brentford striker last week was suspended for eight months because of the breaches. The independent commission says in its report that the punishment could have been worse if not for the diagnosis of his condition. Toney has been banned from all soccer and soccer-related activity with immediate effect until Jan. 16. He was also fined $62,000. The case report says some of Toney’s bets could have resulted in the maximum punishment of a lifetime ban.

