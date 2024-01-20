Ivan Toney scores on return as Brentford beats Nottingham Forest 3-2 in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Ivan Toney scored just 19 minutes into his return from an eight-month ban as Brentford ended a five-match losing run in the Premier League by beating Nottingham Forest 3-2. Toney was playing his first game since being banned for breaching betting rules and the England striker beat U.S. international Matt Turner by bending a low free kick around the wall and just inside the near post to make it 1-1 in the 19th. Forest midfielder Danilo had volleyed in a spectacular long-range strike to open the scoring in just the third minute before an eventful 10-minute span in the second half saw Brentford go in front twice. Neal Maupay scored the winner in the 68th.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.