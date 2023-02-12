Ivan Toney racially abused after scoring against Arsenal

Brentford striker Ivan Toney was the victim of racist abuse after his team’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal. Brentford says he was targeted on social media following his goal in the Premier League game at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Arsenal immediately offered its support to Toney and said it was working with Brentford to identify those involved. The Premier League said it “condemns all forms of discrimination.” Toney was targeted after a game against Brighton in October and shared screenshots of an Instagram direct message containing racist language.

