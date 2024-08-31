Ivan Toney leaves Brentford to join Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia

By The Associated Press
FILE - Brentford's Ivan Toney applauds fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Jan. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant]

LONDON (AP) — Ivan Toney is headed to Saudi Arabia. The striker will join Al-Ahli after the Saudi club agreed to pay Brentford a transfer fee reported to be $52 million. The Saudi Pro League had been quiet this summer — in contrast to big spending a year ago — but lured the England international away amid reported interest from Premier League clubs. The 28-year-old Toney scored 72 goals in 141 appearances for Brentford.

