Ivan Toney leaves Brentford to join Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia

LONDON (AP) — Ivan Toney is headed to Saudi Arabia. The striker will join Al-Ahli after the Saudi club agreed to pay Brentford a transfer fee reported to be $52 million. The Saudi Pro League had been quiet this summer — in contrast to big spending a year ago — but lured the England international away amid reported interest from Premier League clubs. The 28-year-old Toney scored 72 goals in 141 appearances for Brentford.

