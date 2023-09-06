‘It’s what I do.’ Patriots’ Bill Belichick engaged, optimistic entering his 49th season in NFL

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — As Bill Belichick prepares for his 49th season in the NFL and 29th as a head coach, his history and the present are inextricably linked in the twilight of his future Hall of Fame career. Belichick leads the New England Patriots into their season opener against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles with 329 career victories, leaving him 19 shy of passing Don Shula for the most in NFL history. But he assures that nearly five decades’ worth of scouting and game preparations haven’t dimmed his excitement in advance of his latest NFL season.

