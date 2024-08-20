It’s the final week to qualify for the Presidents Cup and Solheim Cup

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — This is the final week to decide three rosters for two cups. The BMW Championship is the last event for six automatic qualifiers for the Presidents Cup. There figures to be some turnover from the Ryder Cup last year with Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka not returning. U.S. captain Jim Furyk will be considering a couple of the Ryder Cup players who haven’t been in good form in Max Homa and Brian Harman. The International team has four Canadians outside automatic qualifying for the matches in Montreal. The Women’s British Open decides automatic spots for the Solheim Cup.

