It’s one state title down, and a chance at another awaits for the Zullo coaching family

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — It’s one state title down, and perhaps one more to go for the Zullo family. Simsbury won the Connecticut state Class L girls basketball championship on Saturday night, beating top-ranked Holy Cross 55-40. And earlier Saturday, Northville rallied to beat Elba 42-34 in the New York state girls Class D semifinals. It’s the first state championship as a coach for Simsbury’s Sam Zullo. His father, Jim Zullo, is the coach at Northville, and faces top-ranked Hammond in a championship game Sunday at Troy, New York. They’ve devoted this season to Jim’s wife and Sam’s mother Linda, who died in January.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.