It’s not clear yet if Red Sox pitcher Houck needs surgery after line drive to the face, Cora says

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora doesn’t know yet whether pitcher Tanner Houck will need surgery for a facial fracture he sustained when he was hit below the right eye by a line drive from the New York Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka on Friday. Cora said Sunday morning before Boston faced New York in the opener of a split doubleheader that Houck will see a doctor at the end of the week. Higashioka led off the fifth inning and lined Houck’s 92 mph sinker straight up the middle, hitting the 26-year-old right-hander. Houck received stitches and was checked at a hospital after he walked off the mound on his own.

