It’s not clear yet if Red Sox pitcher Houck needs surgery after line drive to the face, Cora says

By KEN POWTAK The Associated Press
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck holds a towel to his face as is helped off the field by a trainer after being struck by a line drive on the cheek during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, June 16, 2023, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Winslow Townson]

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora doesn’t know yet whether pitcher Tanner Houck will need surgery for a facial fracture he sustained when he was hit below the right eye by a line drive from the New York Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka on Friday. Cora said Sunday morning before Boston faced New York in the opener of a split doubleheader that Houck will see a doctor at the end of the week. Higashioka led off the fifth inning and lined Houck’s 92 mph sinker straight up the middle, hitting the 26-year-old right-hander. Houck received stitches and was checked at a hospital after he walked off the mound on his own.

