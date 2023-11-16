Its NCAA appeal denied, No. 18 James Madison turns to surging Appalacian State in home finale
James Madison has plenty to play for in its final home game this season, and maybe extra motivation. The 10-0 Dukes on Wednesday had their appeal for a waiver that would allow them to be invited to a bowl game without extenuating circumstances denied. A year ago, in a similar situation, they finished the season with fury. But opponent Appalachian State has a lot to play for, too, including possibly the Sun Belt’s East Division title and a spot in the championship game. The Mountaineers have also won three in a row.
