It’s more than just the windmill. What to watch for as breaking kicks off at the Olympics

PARIS (AP) — On Friday, the breakers, or breakdancers, begin syncing their moves to the DJ’s breakbeat in front of the biggest audience breaking has ever known. The 33 breakers representing 15 countries and the Refugee Olympic Team will take to the dance floor on Friday and Saturday, vying for gold for the first time in Olympic history. For first-time watchers, there’s a lot to understand about the elements of breaking.

