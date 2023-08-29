It’s Miami vs. Miami when the Hurricanes play host to the RedHawks in Friday opener

The Miami of Ohio RedHawks head south to take on the University of Miami Hurricanes on Friday night in the season opener for both teams. The Hurricanes have won all three previous meetings. The last time the schools played in football was 1987. The Hurricanes are trying to bounce back from a 5-7 season. The RedHawks went 6-7 last year.

