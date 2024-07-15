It’s been almost a half-century since a Pittsburgh pitcher started the All-Star game

Paul Skenes is set to start the All-Star game on the mound. It’s the first time since 1995 that a rookie has that honor. It’s been even longer since a Pittsburgh player has been in that spotlight. The last pitcher from the Pirates to start the All-Star game was Jerry Reuss in 1975. It’s was the second-longest active drought without a pitcher starting the All-Star game. The Chicago Cubs have not had one since Claude Passeau in 1946. (The Miami Marlins have never had the starting pitcher for the National League, but they’ve only been playing since 1993.)

