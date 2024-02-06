It’s a loud week in golf. PGA Tour heads to Phoenix Open, LIV Golf goes to Vegas during Super Bowl

This week in golf figures to be loud from two tournaments 300 miles (480 kilometers) apart. The PGA Tour heads to the Phoenix Open, which has a reputation for having the largest and loudest crowd in golf. The field features five of the top 10 players in the world. Scottie Scheffler goes for a third straight win at the TPC Scottsdale. LIV Golf likes to promote its tour as golf but louder. And now it goes to Las Vegas the same week that the Super Bowl is in town. The first LIV event in Las Vegas is on a course short by modern standards.

