It’ll be a Friday night ACC opener for No. 7 Miami and Virginia Tech

No. 7 Miami looks to keep its unbeaten start going when it plays host to Virginia Tech on Friday night. It’s the ACC opener for both teams, as they enter their 21st year in the conference. Miami has a chance to open 5-0 and potentially move even higher in the AP Top 25, while Virginia Tech gets the opportunity to bounce back following a loss to Rutgers last week and possibly build some real momentum.

