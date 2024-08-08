Italy’s reigning multihull champions repeat gold, Austrian duo tops podium in mixed-gender dinghy

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Reigning Olympic champions Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy cruised to gold in the mixed-gender multihull, while Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr of Austria won gold in the mixed-gender dinghy, a new sailing category for the Paris Olympics. Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka of Japan won silver and Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson of Sweden took bronze in the dinghy event, also known as 470. The multihull Nacra 17 race saw Argentina get silver and New Zealand round out the podium.

