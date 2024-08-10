Italy’s Nadia Battocletti breaks Africa’s stranglehold on 10,000-meter podium with a silver in Paris

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — For three straight Olympics, nobody born outside of Africa had even come close to finishing on the podium in the women’s 10,000 meters. Italy’s Nadia Battocletti put an end to that streak at the Paris Games by claiming silver in an event that had come to be dominated by Kenyans, Ethiopians and runners from those countries representing other nations. When Beatrice Chebet of Kenya burst ahead in the final meters, only Battocletti could follow her. Chebet won in 30 minutes, 43.25 seconds to complete a sweep of the 5,000 and 10,000. Battocletti crossed second a mere 0.10 behind, and Ethiopian-born Dutch runner Sifan Hassan was third nearly a full second back.

