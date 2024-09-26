Italy’s Luna Rossa wins opener against Britannia in America’s Cup challengers final

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli has won the opening race against INEOS Britannia in the first-to-seven-wins America’s Cup challengers final off Barcelona. The series winner will lift the Louis Vuitton Cup and then try to topple defending champion Team Emirates New Zealand for the America’s Cup next month. Luna Rossa crossed the finish line some 700 meters and 46 seconds ahead. This head to head is a rematch of the 2021 challengers final, when Luna Rossa beat Britannia 7-1 in Auckland. The Italian boat went on to lose to defender New Zealand by 7-3.

