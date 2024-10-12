Italy’s Luna Rossa wins first Women’s America’s Cup after beating British boat

By The Associated Press
Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli's team celebrates after winning the Puig Women's America's Cup race in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernat Armangue]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli has won the first ever Women’s America’s Cup after beating Britain’s Athena Pathway off Barcelona. Luna Rossa led from the start and won the six-leg match race by eight seconds. America’s Cup organizers said they launched this all-women competition as a platform to get more women into the elite sailing event. Women have sailed in previous America’s Cups but none are on the crews of this edition of the 173-year-old regatta.

