Italy’s Luna Rossa wins first Women’s America’s Cup after beating British boat in the final

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli has won the first ever Women’s America’s Cup after beating Britain’s Athena Pathway off Barcelona. Luna Rossa led from the start and won the six-leg match race by eight seconds. America’s Cup organizers said they launched this all-women competition as a platform to get more women into the elite sailing event. Women have sailed in previous America’s Cups but none are on the crews of this edition of the 173-year-old regatta.

