Italy’s defensive crisis deepens as injured Scalvini out of Euro 2024 squad. Gatti called up

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy’s crisis in defense has deepened less than two weeks before the Azzurri kick off the defense of their European Championship title. The Italian soccer federation has confirmed that Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini will miss Euro 2024 after tearing ACL the previous day and has been replaced in Italy’s provisional squad by Juventus counterpart Federico Gatti who was already on standby after Inter defender Francesco Acerbi had to pull out with a groin injury last week. Italy begins its title defense against Albania in Dortmund June 15. Spain and Croatia are also in Group B.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.