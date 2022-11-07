Italy’s bid for Euro 2032 gains support from new government

ROME (AP) — The Italian government’s new sports minister Andrea Abodi has signed a letter to UEFA supporting Italy’s bid to host the 2032 European Championship. Abodi’s letter will be attached to a preliminary bid dossier due at UEFA next week, which is required to include a statement of support from the government. Final bid dossiers are due in March and the host will be selected by UEFA in Sept. 2023. UEFA will also decide the 2028 Euros host next year. There is a joint U.K.-Ireland bid for 2028 while Turkey is bidding for either 2028 or 2032 with Italy focused solely on 2032. A bid from Russia was kicked out.
