Italy wins the first Olympic mixed team skeet gold medal; Vincent Hancock settles for a silver

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — Italy has edged the United States 45-44 to win the first Olympic gold medal in the mixed team skeet. Four-time gold medalist Vincent Hancock of the United States took the silver with teammate Austen Smith for his first medal of any color other than gold from five Olympic Games. Italy’’s team of Gabriele Rosetti and Diana Bacosi, both individual skeet gold medalists in 2016, needed to hit at least seven of their last eight targets to win the gold medal and avoid a shoot-off. Rosetti missed one of his four but Bacosi closed out the contest with four hits to win the last shooting event of the Paris Olympics.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.