Italy wins gold in women’s team epee fencing to disappoint a passionate French crowd again

PARIS (AP) — Italy has overcome a passionate “Marseillaise”-singing crowd at the Grand Palais to hand France its fourth fencing silver medal of the Games in the women’s team epee. Alberta Santuccio got the winning touch for Italy in overtime against France’s Auriane Mallo-Breton to complete a hard-fought 30-29 win for gold. It was the second time that Mallo-Breton lost a Paris Olympic final by a single point after a 13-12 loss to Hong Kong’s Vivian Kong Man Wai in the individual epee.

