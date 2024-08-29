Italy winger Federico Chiesa completes move to Liverpool from Juventus for $13.2M

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Italy winger Federico Chiesa has completed his move to Liverpool from Juventus for 10 million pounds. The 26-year-old Chiesa is the son of former Italy striker Enrico Chiesa. He is the first outfield player signed by Liverpool since the arrival of new manager Arne Slot in the offseason. The deal for Chiesa includes Liverpool paying 2.5 million pounds in add-ons based primarily on team performance. Chiesa joined Juventus from Fiorentina in October 2020 for 50 million euros and starred for Italy in its run to the European Championship title the following year.

