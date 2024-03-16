Italy win again in Cardiff and pass the Six Nations wooden spoon to Wales

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Italy has earned another historic win in Cardiff and left Wales with the dreaded wooden spoon for finishing last in the Six Nations. The Azzurri comfortably won 24-21 to complete their greatest Six Nations. They have avoided defeat in three consecutive matches for the first time, and racked up a record number of competition points. Whether they equal their best finishing position of fourth in 2007 and 2013 depends on the late matches. Italy received the wooden spoon in the previous eight years but it was passed to Wales for the first time in 21 years after the Welsh lost all five games in the championship.

