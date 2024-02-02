Italy to visit US for friendlies against Venezuela and Ecuador

MILAN (AP) — Italy will return to the United States next month for friendlies against Venezuela and Ecuador. The Azzurri will face Venezuela for the first time on March 21 at Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium before travelling to New York to play Ecuador three days later. Italy has played Ecuador twice and drew 1-1 in a friendly in New York in 2005 when it last visited America. Italy will use the matches as part of its preparation for its European Championship defense this summer.

