Italy to face Uruguay in Under-20 World Cup final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Italy and Uruguay will meet Sunday for the Under-20 World Cup title. Italy knocked out South Korea with a 2-1 win and Uruguay beat Israel 1-0 in the earlier semifinal. Both semifinals took place at the Único Diego Armando Maradona Stadium at La Plata, which will also host the final and the playoff for 3rd place. Uruguay reached tournament final in 1997 and 2013 but has never won the U20 title. The Celeste lost those to Argentina and France. Italy will play the decider for the first time.

