Italy takes on Uruguay in U20 World Cup final with both looking to secure first title

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Italy and Uruguay will face off in the Under-20 World Cup final on Sunday with both countries seeking a first title in the tournament. Uruguay is trying to reclaim the trophy for South America after four consecutive European wins, and is hoping to emulate host Argentina’s victory at the World Cup in Qatar in December. The match will take place at the Diego Maradona Stadium in La Plata, outside Buenos Aires. Uruguay is playing in the final for the third time while Italy has reached the title game for the first time. Uruguay lost the final in 1997 and 2013.

