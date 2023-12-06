Italy still hoping to have a home bobsled track for 2026 Winter Olympics

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s sports minister is “more than confident” that ice sliding events at the 2026 Winter Olympics will take place in Cortina d’Ampezzo, despite the IOC’s insistence that organizers should seek an existing venue outside the country. Organizers of the Milan-Cortina Olympics acknowledged in October that bobsled, luge and skeleton events are set to be raced in neighboring Austria or Switzerland after scrapping a delayed and increasingly costly plan to revive the storied and scenic Cortina sliding track. But the Italian government is keen for the 2026 Games not to become the first Winter Olympics to have events held outside the host nation and a scaled-down plan for renovating the Cortina track has been discussed.

