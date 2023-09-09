Italy risks missing another major tournament, Ukraine halts England in Euro 2024 qualifying

ROME (AP) — Italy is at risk of missing another major tournament after being held to a 1-1 European Championship qualifying draw at North Macedonia on coach Luciano Spalletti’s debut. Ciro Immobile celebrated his first match as captain by putting Italy ahead with a header shortly after the break but Enis Bardhi equalized with a free kick in the 81st. Ukraine ended England’s perfect qualifying start after Oleksandr Zinchenko’s first-half goal helped secure a 1-1 draw in Poland. Italy remained third in Group C, nine points behind leader England. The top two finishers in each group qualify and three more teams will advance from playoffs. Belgium won 1-0 in Azerbaijan and Switzerland was held 2-2 by Kosovo.

