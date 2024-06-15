Italy recovers to beat Albania 2-1 at Euro 2024 after conceding goal after 23 seconds

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Italy has recovered from conceding the quickest goal in European Championship history after just 23 seconds to open its title defense with a 2-1 win over Albania. Nedim Bajrami thrilled a heavily pro-Albanian crowd in Dortmund by pouncing on an errant throw-in to score. The Italians replied through Alessandro Bastoni’s header in the 11th and Nicolo Barella’s first-time shot from the edge of the area in the 16th. Barella was one of five survivors from the team that started for Italy in the penalty-shootout win over England in the 2021 European Championship final. Spain beat Croatia 3-0 in Group B’s other game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.