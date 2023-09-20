Italy rebounds to blow out Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup

NICE, France (AP) — Italy rallied to beat Uruguay 38-17 and set up a potentially decisive clash against New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup next week. To have any chance of reaching the quarterfinals for the first time, Italy will have to sort out its discipline. Two yellow cards and a poor performance under pressure had Italy trailing 17-7 at the break. Italy earned a second bonus-point win but its toughest Pool A games are to come against France and New Zealand.

