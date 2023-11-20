Italy qualifies for Euro 2024 and avoids playoffs. Slovenia and Czech Republic advance too

MILAN (AP) — Italy has earned some redemption by qualifying for next year’s European Championship. Slovenia and the Czech Republic also secured their spots at Euro 2024. Italy needed just a point against Ukraine to secure second spot in Group C and avoid the dreaded playoffs and it managed a 0-0 draw. Ukraine was angered by a decision not to give a penalty in stoppage time. A point would have been enough for Slovenia and the Czech Republic to advance to Euro 2024 and they beat Kazakhstan and Moldova respectively to end their opponents’ hopes of qualifying automatically for a first major international tournament. Kazakhstan still has a chance via the playoffs.

