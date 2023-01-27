Italy prop Nemer who gave teammate banana is suspended

ROME (AP) — Benetton and Italy prop Ivan Nemer has been suspended until the end of the season after giving a rotten banana to a Black teammate. The incident happened during a secret Santa exchange of gifts at a Benetton team dinner on Dec. 20. Prop Cherif Traoré was presented with the rotten banana. The Italian Rugby Federation has announced that Nemer has been suspended until June 30. The 24-year-old Nemer will miss the upcoming Six Nations and has given up his right to appeal. He will also have to attend a training and awareness program. Nemer says he “regrets deeply what happened, the stupidity of my gesture, the upset it caused to a friend.”

