GENEVA (AP) — FIFA draws the 12 European qualifying groups on Friday for the 2026 World Cup in North America. It will set Italy on the path toward reaching its first World Cup since 2014. Then, in the last World Cup game Italy played, defender Giorgio Chiellini was bitten by Luis Suárez. Minutes later the four-time champion was dumped out at the group stage by Uruguay. Italy has lost qualifying playoffs for the past two World Cups. FIFA will make a complex draw in Zurich with placeholder spots for eight top-seeded teams including Italy. Sixteen European teams will qualify for the first 48-team tournament.

