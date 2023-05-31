Italy, Nigeria and Brazil advance to Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals; Argentina, England out
By The Associated Press
Brazil's Matheus Martins celebrates after scoring his side's third goal against Tunisia during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gustavo Garello]
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Italy, Nigeria, Colombia and a 10-man Brazil lineup have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Under-20 World Cup. Italy knocked out England 2-1 and Nigeria shocked host Argentina 2-0. Brazil thrashed Tunisia 4-1 despite being a player down down for the entire second half. Colombia topped Slovakia 5-1 with three of its goals scored in a four-minute span. Brazil faces Israel in the quarterfinals and Colombia will play Italy. Nigeria will take on either Ecuador or South Korea.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Brazil's Andrey Santos celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal against Tunisia during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gustavo Garello
Brazil's Matheus Martins, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal against Tunisia during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gustavo Garello
Tunisia's Raki Aouani celebrates a goal that was later disallowed by a VAR decision for hand ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Brazil at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Ivan Fernandez)