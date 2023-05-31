Italy, Nigeria and Brazil advance to Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals; Argentina, England out

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Italy, Nigeria, Colombia and a 10-man Brazil lineup have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Under-20 World Cup. Italy knocked out England 2-1 and Nigeria shocked host Argentina 2-0. Brazil thrashed Tunisia 4-1 despite being a player down down for the entire second half. Colombia topped Slovakia 5-1 with three of its goals scored in a four-minute span. Brazil faces Israel in the quarterfinals and Colombia will play Italy. Nigeria will take on either Ecuador or South Korea.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.