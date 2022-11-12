Italy makes history by beating Wallabies for first time

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy has ended 49 years of hurt from Australia by upending the Wallabies 28-27 for the first time in test rugby in Florence. Ange Capuozzo scored two tries and Pierre Bruno also crossed. Debutant Ben Donaldson could have denied the hosts with a conversion after the clock had run out. But he sent his kick wide of the right post to spark wild scenes of celebration among the Azzurri. Most of the damage was done in the first half when Italy took full advantage of Jake Gordon’s yellow card to score two tries and build a 14-point lead. Italy had lost its previous 18 matches against Australia.

