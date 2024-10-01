Italy joins bid race to host women’s Euro 2029 ahead of co-hosting men’s Euro 2032

GENEVA (AP) — Italy has joined a busy bid race to host the 2029 European Championship in women’s soccer and aims to involve cities that will not stage games at the men’s Euro 2032. Italy is competing with Germany, Poland, Portugal and a joint Denmark-Sweden project in expressing interest in the marquee women’s tournament. UEFA’s executive committee will pick the host in December next year. The women’s Euro is a 16-team event using eight stadiums. Italy and Turkey will co-host the men’s Euro 2032 likely each using five stadiums.

