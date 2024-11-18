Italy is back in BJK Cup final after beating Swiatek’s Poland 2-1 in semifinals

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Italy has returned to the Billie Jean King Cup final after beating Poland 2-1 in Malaga. Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini defeated Iga Swiatek and Katarzyna Kawa 7-5, 7-5 in the deciding doubles on Monday. Lucia Bronzetti put Italy ahead by defeating Magda Linette 6-4, 7-6. Swiatek evened the semifinal by rallying past Paolini 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Italy was runner-up to Canada last year. The other semifinal between Britain and Slovakia is on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.