Italy forward Domenico Berardi to miss Euro 2024 with a completely torn Achilles tendon

SASSUOLO, Italy (AP) — Key Italy forward Domenico Berardi will miss the European Championship after being diagnosed with a complete tear of the Achilles tendon in his right leg. He is slated to undergo surgery on Tuesday and likely won’t return until next year. Berardi was injured during Sassuolo’s 1-0 loss at Hellas Verona on Sunday after controlling an errant kick from Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo. He immediately grasped his right ankle and was eventually helped off the pitch by teammates. Berardi provided two assists during Italy’s run to the European Championship three years ago and was expected to be on the team at this year’s tournament in Germany.

