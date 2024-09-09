Italy fans turn their backs during Israel anthem before Nations League match in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A group of about 50 Italy fans clad in all black turned their backs in apparent protest during Israel’s national anthem before a Nations League match in neutral Hungary. Israel has moved its home games to Hungary because of the conflict with Hamas. Italian daily Corriere della Sera reports the same group of Italy supporters also chanted against Italian anti-fascist activist Ilaria Salis during the first half on Monday. Salis was freed from house arrest in Budapest in June after facing charges for allegedly assaulting far-right demonstrators.

