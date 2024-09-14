Italy edges US for 2-0 lead and British crush Swiss as America’s Cup challenger semis start

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Italy has taken a 2-0 advantage over the United States while the British crushed the Swiss as the America’s Cup challenger semifinals started off Barcelona. Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli scored a pair of close wins over NYYC American Magic and is in a commanding position in their first-to-five-wins series. INEOS Britannia brushed aside Switzerland’s Alinghi Red Bull Racing and is also up 2-0. The last boat standing will challenge defending champion Team Emirates New Zealand in the America’s Cup final in October.

