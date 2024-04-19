Italy earns 5th Champions League spot for next season because of overall success in Europe

ROME (AP) — Italy is the first nation to benefit from UEFA’s move to award an extra Champions League qualifying spot based on countries’ overall records in European competitions. Roma and Atalanta qualified for the Europa League semifinals and Fiorentina advanced to the last four in the Europa Conference League. The results mean the top five finishers in this season’s Serie A will qualify for next season’s expanded 36-team Champions League. And the Italian league could have a sixth team in the Champions League if Roma or Atalanta win the Europa League. Italy leads UEFA’s European performance standings ahead of Germany and England with the top two finishers earning an extra Champions League spot. UEFA confirms Italy can now finish no lower than second.

