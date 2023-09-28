Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci hopes Union Berlin success will lay path for Euro 2024 finale

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Hoffenheim's Maximilian Beier, left, challenges Berlin's Leonardo Bonucci during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Union Berlin and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, in Berlin, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andreas Gora]

BERLIN (AP) — Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci is hoping his “crazy decision” to join Union Berlin pays off at the European Championship next year. The 36-year-old Bonucci joined Union from Italian giant Juventus on the last day of the summer transfer window. He is aiming to end his international career on a high when Italy defends its title at Euro 2024. Germany will host the tournament and Bonucci has arrived in the country a whole season before his potential teammates after choosing to leave Italy’s Serie A for the first time. Bonucci says “I know this is a crazy decision. But I need to put myself out of my comfort zone.”

