Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci hopes Union Berlin success will lay path for Euro 2024 finale

BERLIN (AP) — Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci is hoping his “crazy decision” to join Union Berlin pays off at the European Championship next year. The 36-year-old Bonucci joined Union from Italian giant Juventus on the last day of the summer transfer window. He is aiming to end his international career on a high when Italy defends its title at Euro 2024. Germany will host the tournament and Bonucci has arrived in the country a whole season before his potential teammates after choosing to leave Italy’s Serie A for the first time. Bonucci says “I know this is a crazy decision. But I need to put myself out of my comfort zone.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.