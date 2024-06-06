Italy coach Spalletti names final 26-man squad for Euro 2024, cuts Orsolini, Ricci, Provedel

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has named his final 26-man squad for the European Championship with Riccardo Orsolini, Samuele Ricci and Ivan Provedel the players to miss out on the Azzurri’s title defense. Lazio goalkeeper Provedel will continue training back in Rome in case he is needed. Late call-up Federico Gatti has been retained and it is a remarkable feat for a player who had just finished a season in the third tier of Italian soccer when Italy won the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020. Italy starts its title defense against Albania in Dortmund on June 15, the day after Euro 2024 kicks off. Spain and Croatia are also in Group B.

