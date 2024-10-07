Italy call up uncapped Lorenzo Lucca to replace injured forward Moise Kean for Nations League

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has called up uncapped Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca to replace the injured Moise Kean for the upcoming Nations League matches. Kean has left the training camp on and returned to Fiorentina for treatment on lower back pain. The 24-year-old Lucca was called up for friendly matches against Venezuela and Ecuador in March but didn’t feature because of a minor injury. Lucca has scored five goals in nine matches this season. Italy plays Belgium in Rome on Thursday and Israel in Udine four days later.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.