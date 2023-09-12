Italy beats Ukraine in key Euro 2024 qualifier. Spain wins big and Romania fans’ chants stop game

European champion Italy took a big step toward being able to defend its title by beating Ukraine 2-1 on Tuesday. Spain and Belgium won easily on their path to Euro 2024. Spain beat Cyprus 6-0 and Belgium brushed aside Estonia 5-0. But Sweden looks like it’s failing to qualify for the first time in 28 years. Sweden lost 3-1 at home to Austria which shares the lead of that group with Belgium. Romania beat Kosovo 2-0 in a game that risked being abandoned. Political pro-Serbia chants by home fans in Bucharest forced a 45-minute delay in the first half.

