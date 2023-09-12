Italy beats Ukraine in key Euro 2024 qualifier. Spain wins big and Romania fans’ chants stop game

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
Italy's Davide Frattesi, left, scores against Ukraine during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between Italy and Ukraine at San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept.12, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni]

European champion Italy took a big step toward being able to defend its title by beating Ukraine 2-1 on Tuesday. Spain and Belgium won easily on their path to Euro 2024. Spain beat Cyprus 6-0 and Belgium brushed aside Estonia 5-0. But Sweden looks like it’s failing to qualify for the first time in 28 years. Sweden lost 3-1 at home to Austria which shares the lead of that group with Belgium. Romania beat Kosovo 2-0 in a game that risked being abandoned. Political pro-Serbia chants by home fans in Bucharest forced a 45-minute delay in the first half.

